Health experts say community should 'never delay, come straight away' to prevent disabilities, deaths caused by strokes

Strokes are within the top 10 causes of death in the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials held an event in Beaumont to educate the community on a variety of topics, including how to help prevent long-term disabilities and deaths concerning strokes.

Health experts at the Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas held a free health fair and community event on Thursday. There they explained that strokes are within the top 10 causes of death in the United States.

“Stroke is the number five cause of death in the United States, but more importantly, it’s the number one cause of disability,” Kris Spell, acute care and nurse practitioner at Baptist, said.

Spell believes knowing the symptoms of a stroke plays a big part in preventing disabilities and deaths.

“One thing that’s very important for people out in the community to know is that if you ever experience numbness or tingling on one side of the body, weakness on one side of the body, facial symmetry problems or difficulty with your speech, it’s very important not to delay coming to the hospital to get checked out,” Spell said.

Spell feels it is important for medical professionals and the community as a whole to know what signs to look for.

“It’s important for everyone to knowledgeable about what can happen with a stroke because it's so common,” Spell said.

It is crucial that those who think they are experiencing symptoms of a stroke or know someone who is get help immediately.

“With the help of the neurology service over in Houston, we are able to get you on camera with a neurologist to be evaluated for stroke down in our ER,” Spell said. “And if you meet the certain criteria necessary, you can receive life-saving clot-busting medications that can actually prevent long-term disability.”

Spell encourages everyone to, “never delay coming into the hospital, always come straight away.” He believes it is better to be safe than sorry.

"Even if your particular symptoms is not a stroke, maybe its something else that else that needs to be looked at the here at the hospital," Spell said. "Maybe you end up going home, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Don’t delay,”