Tires at higher risk of blowing out as extreme heat continues in Southeast Texas

No matter the temperature outside, people still have places to go. More and more drivers are starting to notice pieces of tires on the sides of roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas drivers are at extreme risk of their tires blowing out as extreme heat continues in the area.

Experts call summer "blowout season."

Mechanics like Joshua Cortez at Cortez Care Care in Beaumont have seen their fair share of customers with tire problems.

No matter the temperature outside, people still have places to go. More and more drivers are starting to notice pieces of tires on the sides of roads.

"We are in what we call blowout season, right now usually during the summer months you see an increase in the number of roadside rescues in Texas," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

This leaves law enforcement with the responsibility to keep roadways safe.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark says there is a right way to react to debris in the roads.

"You should observe that tire tread before you take evasive movements to the left or right cause they could loose control of their vehicle. So, we want them to slowly slow down and try to move to the left or right to avoid striking that debris in the roadway," Clark said.

These are accidents that could lead you right to an auto shop, but Cortez Car Care offers ways you can routinely make sure you tires are in tip top shape.

"Tire maintenance is as simple as checking your tires at least once a week. Like I said earlier a lot of people have the reminders on the dash to know when the tires are low, but another issue is that with this heat you can get an increase of air pressure," Cortez said.

Another piece of information Sergeant Clark offered is on the backside of your license there is a DPS hotline for you to receive roadside assistance if necessary.