BEAUMONT, Texas —

We are #409Strong and as Southeast Texas recovers from Imelda flooding, many are going to begin to clean up and rebuild. In addition to the concerns of what comes next, another point of concern should be contractor scams.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on their Facebook page warning residents about contractor fraud. They provided information on how to spot potential scams.

Those tips include raising a red flag if they ask for advance full payment. See their full guide here.

If you have a complaint, Texas has a Consumer Complaint Form that you should fill out. Access the form here.

Here are additional factors to consider.



7 ways to protect yourself from contractor scams

PRESSURE TACTICS: Watch out for pressure tactics like "limited promotional offers" or any tactic to make you decide on a bid immediately.

DON'T PREPAY MORE THAN 10% OR $1,000, whichever is less.

USE A CREDIT CARD if possible for initial payments. Some victims have had success disputing charges for work that was never delivered.

GET TWO BIDS and preferably three or more. Low-ball offers can be a warning sign.

CHECK REFERENCES with other people who have had work done by the individual.

GOOGLE to check sites like the Better Business Bureau that list any complaints or problems.

BUILDING PERMITS: For a significant job, ask to see the building permits. If contractors can't be trusted with that, can they be trusted with the whole project?





