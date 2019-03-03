BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested three suspects after a murder last week, which appears to be the second homicide of 2019.

Michael “Mike C” Anthony Corbin, 18, Jared “Bulldog” Javon Bias, 24, John Willie Cloud, 19, all from Beaumont, are now in custody, Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

"Detectives have worked around the clock following the homicide of Desmond Nixon," Morrow said.

Officers responded to the shooting, which took place in the 5800 block of Picadilly Lane in Beaumont's north end about 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Nixon was later pronounced dead at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital, police said.

Morrow said detectives were able to piece together several witness statements with evidence to obtain murder warrants for Corbin, Cloud, and Bias on Friday, March, 1.

Bias was named as the gunman in the June 2017 murder of Kera Teel and her unborn baby but the charges were dropped after a key witness admitted to lying to police.

