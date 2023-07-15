Three scholarships offered in memory of Port Arthur community activist, educator

Those who knew him best say he left a lasting impact on many.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three scholarships have been announced in memory of a Southeast Texan who was known as a passionate voice for the Southeast Texas Hispanic community.

The Hispanic Business Association of Southeast Texas and the Wendler Law Group announced recently that three $500 scholarships are available to recent high school grads, college students, or adults returning to school.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired in February 2023.)

The scholarships are in memory of Fernando Ramirez, who died in late January 2023.

MORE | Scholarship application

The scholarships must be used for the coming August 2023 semester at any college, university, or an approved institution according to a Facebook post by the Hispanic Business Association.

Applicants should fill out the form on a computer, but NOT a mobile device according to the post.

The completed form, along with a copy of the applicants ID, must be emailed to info@hbasetx.com by July 15, 2023.

Applications will be reviewed by a committee of Hispanic Business Association members.

Those who knew Ramirez best say he was a community activist, businessman, mentor, photographer and teacher who left a lasting impact on many.

Ramirez started the non-profit "Immigrant Education Center" in 2016, devoted to helping people learn English and pass the U.S. citizenship exam.

"I want to be the voice and help our immigrants and we have a lot of immigrants here," Ramirez told 12News in 2016.

He would teach these classes at the Port Arthur Public Library and at the Immigration Education Center in Beaumont.

"As immigrants come to this country, they hold on to their beliefs and customs of their country because nobody takes time anymore to teach them to be Americans," he previously said.

Ramirez is described as having a larger than life presence who was not only the biggest advocate for the city of Port Arthur, but the people who reside in it.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.