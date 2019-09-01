No one was injured in a fire that destroyed three RV trailers and threatened a fourth early Wednesday morning in Winnie.

Two of the trailers burned down to their frames, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to more nearby trailers.

The trailers were on a large lot with several other trailers at the intersection of Buccaneer Drive and Thibodeaux Street.

Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze that destroyed three travel trailers Wednesday morning in Winnie.

Firefighters from Winnie-Stowell, Wallisville and Hamshire-Fannett assisted in battling the fire. Investigators haven't said how it started.

