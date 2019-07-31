BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people were uninjured after escaping a house fire in Beaumont Wednesday morning.

The fire in the 2500 block of Taylor Street in the north end of Beaumont was reported just after 9 a.m.

The cause of fire is still under investigation according to Beaumont Fire Chief Earl White.

Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting the fire according to the fire department.

They were treated on the scene and then wnet back to fighting the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.