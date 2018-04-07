An overnight fire kills three children at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

The first calls came in from the Arthur Square Apartment complex around 12:10 Wednesday morning.

According to the Port Arthur Fire Marshall, a mother and four kids lived in the apartment.

The mother took one of the children to the hospital and left the other three children home alone.

The Fire Marshall says, the cause of their death was due to smoke inhalation.

Their ages are 12, 6 and 2.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but criminal activity is not suspected.

A crew on scene is gathering more information.

