BEAUMONT — Beaumont Independent School District’s Associate Superintendent Shannon Allen says three schools, Fehl-Price Elementary, Jones-Clark Elementary, and Smith Middle School could all be shutdown due to poor test scores.

"These campuses have not met the standard for four years or five years, so that's why we're in this predicament. If they don’t make it at the conclusion of the school year, then those campuses could possibly be taken over by the state," Dr. Allen said.

To help improve test scores, the districts wants to get outside help.

"What we're possibly looking at is partnering with maybe a charter organization, or maybe a local university to come in and partner with us to manage those schools," Dr. Allen said.

Rosalinda Lozano says she’s had two kids graduate from from Beaumont ISD school programs. She says she’s disappointed with the districts performance, but thinks parents share the blame.

"It starts at home too, not only in the district. I understand the school has failed but it starts with us at home," Lozano said.

Dr. Allen says if approved by the school board, this decision would help the district in more ways than one.

