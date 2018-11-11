The West Orange Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire in the 1500 block of Lorn Horn Sunday morning.

Five children, three adults and two animals were able to make it out of the structure safely, the fire department said. The fire was reported at 6 a.m. Nov. 11.

A police officer on the scene told 12news that the fire was possibly caused by a space heater plugged into a extension cord.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

