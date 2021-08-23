New York man with mental issues calls in threat to St. Anne Catholic School

Police said the man is in a New York shelter and officers are confident he does not have the ability to carry out his threat.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Administration at a Beaumont school put the campus on lockdown and contacted police officers Monday after a 'threatening' phone call.

St. Anne Catholic School received the call from an unknown person threatening staff and students on campus according to a statement from the school.

Beaumont Police Department officers made a 'thorough sweep of the campus' before finding there was no 'immediate physical danger.'

Beaumont police told school officials the caller was located in 'a shelter in New York,' and that New York officers were sent to the shelter to 'lay physical eyes on him,' according to the statement. Officers said he has mental health issues and they are confident he does not have the ability to carry out his threat. He also called in threats to several other surrounding schools according to the statement.

The school said enhanced security measures are being taken and 'additional units' will be on campus for the rest of the day.

"We understand that this is unnerving, however we want to reassure you that our students remain safe," officials said.

St. Anne Catholic School statement:

Please be advised that we received a phone call about 30 minutes ago from an unknown caller threatening the staff and students on campus.

We immediately put the campus on total lockdown while BPD conducted a thorough sweep of the campus. Several BPD units have verified there is no immediate physical danger .

We just received verification from the BPD that the caller has been located in a shelter in New York.

New York officers were dispatched to the shelter to lay physical eyes on him. He has also called in threats to several surrounding schools.

He has mental health issues and they feel confident he has no ability to carry out this threat. We are reassuring students that they are safe and the teachers are remaining calm.

Know that our enhanced security measures are in place. We will keep additional units on campus for the remainder of the day and during carpool.

We understand that this is unnerving, however we want to reassure you that our students remain safe.

We will plan to dismiss at our regular time this afternoon and will have additional security outside as we move students.

The superintendent asks that you please continue to pray for those individuals who are battling mental health issues.