All-clear given after threat of gun on West Brook HS campus prompts lockdown

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students and staff at West Brook High School spent some of Tuesday morning on lockdown due to the threat of a possible gun on campus.

The lockdown, which by 8:30 a.m. had been lifted, was prompted after administrators were told that a student may have had a gun on campus according to a statement from the Beaumont Independent School District.

Officials quickly placed the campus on lockdown and once it was determined that there was no gun on campus the lockdown was lifted according to the statement.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Independent School district...

Administrators were notified this morning that a student was possibly in the possession of a firearm on campus. The team swiftly responded following BISD protocols and placed the campus under lockdown. There was found to be no weapon and the lockdown has now been lifted. All students and staff are safe and going about their school day.



The safety and security of our students and staff is our priority, and we take every report very seriously. I would like to take this opportunity to urge our families to talk with children about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that is suspicious.

