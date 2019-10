LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton ISD's Superintendent Dr. Gerald Chandler said a threatening statement, "Imma shoot the school 10/3/19" was found written on a girl's bathroom stall at Lumberton High School.

The incident was immediately reported, and was investigated by police. The threat was removed, and Lumberton ISD will have increased police presence on campus to ensure a safe environment.

The threat was not directed toward any specific person according to the statement.