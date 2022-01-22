Thousands of protestors arriving in DC ahead of anti-vaccine mandate rally

Organizer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans no crowd control and says: "Any rally you have in DC can be a super-spreader event"

WASHINGTON — Anti-vaccine mandate activists are arriving in D.C. for the Defeat the Mandates rally on Sunday.

Thousands of protestors are expected at the Defeat the Mandates rally on the Mall, arriving just a week after D.C. mandated proof of vaccination be shown inside local businesses.

And residents are concerned that will provoke a clash between out-of-town protestors and locals.

"There is a concern, especially with the anniversary of Jan. 6 just having occurred, the anniversary of the inauguration just having occurred, and all of the division that’s going on, all of the heightened emotions that are being expressed," said resident Brian Kim.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr said organizers have no crowd control measures planned and he expects a peaceful rally.

"Historically, people have been very well-behaved and I believe at this rally people will be very well behaved," he told WUSA9 in an interview. He said protestors were aware of D.C.a's mandates.

Kennedy is banned from Instagram and is one of the “Disinformation Dozen," for his false claims about vaccines and conspiracy theories about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Americans want democracy back, and this rally is a demand by Americans to get their democracy back," he said.

On the Defeat the Mandates Facebook group, protestors planned where to stay, some going to hotels in Virginia to avoid the proof of vaccination mandate.

"Listen, any rally that you have in D.C. can be a super-spreader event," said Kennedy when asked if he could promise it would not be. "And I don’t expect that this will be, I can't guarantee anything. All I can say is people have the right to petition their government. And the press has been encouraging all kinds of public gatherings if they fit the narrative. It's only if, those issues are only raised if it's a gathering that doesn't fit the narrative."