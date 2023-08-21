x
Thomas Jefferson Middle School closed Monday due to low water pressure, students will return Tuesday

The area water pressure remains low, but functioning bathrooms will be monitored and serviced throughout the day.
Credit: PAISD

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Port Arthur was closed Monday August 21, 2023 due to low water pressure and several leaks in city water lines.

Port Arthur Independent School District announced that students will be returning to school Tuesday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

