Beaumont Police made a third arrest Wednesday in the robbery of a convenience store and shooting of a clerk nearly a month ago.

The suspect was arrested Sept. 19 in connection with the aggravated robbery of the Valero convenience store 1480 IH-10 East on August 25, 2018, police said.

Darryl James Dodd, 34, of Beaumont, was arrested Sept. 7 and is accused of shooting the clerk. The first suspect arrested was Brandon O'Neil Dodd, 33, of Beaumont, taken into custody on August 28 in connection with the robbery.

