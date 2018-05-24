A third Raising Cane's location is on the way for Beaumont 'Caniacs'.

The Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant has recently broke ground at 3620 College Street, near the intersection of College and 11th Street.

The company will be hiring 65 crew members for multiple positions in the weeks ahead.

From Raising Cane's...

When the new restaurant opens in October near the corner of College and 11th St., it will be sporting some new design elements, including an outdoor patio. This location will be the 132nd Raising Cane's in Texas and one of over 400 in the system. The company will begin hiring 65 crewmembers for multiple positions in the new restaurant in the weeks ahead.

When the new restaurant opens in October near the corner of College and 11th St., it will be sporting some new design elements, including an outdoor patio. This location will be the 132nd Raising Cane’s in Texas and one of over 400 in the system. The company will begin hiring 65 crewmembers for multiple positions in the new restaurant in the weeks ahead.

“We are excited to bring our ONE LOVE even closer to Lamar University,” said Area Director Danny Caudle. “We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with the university’s Athletic Department and assembling a great crew to join us in serving this wonderful community.”

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

