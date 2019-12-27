BEAUMONT, Texas — Michael Hadnot and his family spent the Christmas holiday in Galveston with family. When they returned to their home on Todd Street the day after Christmas, they stopped in their tracks.

"I opened the door and the whole place had been ransacked. Things were just scattered all over the house," Hadnot said.

Hadnot said thieves also got away with their TV's, game systems, and all his Granddaughters clothes. "I kind of hate having to explain to my 4 and 5-year-old grand daughters that all of their things are gone," Hadnot said.

Hadnot believes the thieves got into the house through a backdoor bathroom window. He believes this neighborhood on the west side of Beaumont normally doesn't see these types of crimes.

"We hear about it in far places up the street, down the street, other side of town and you just go wow, but when it's really you it's a whole different perspective, things look a little different, feel a little different," Hadnot said.

Now this family is stuck cleaning up the mess the thieves left behind. Hadnot says this holiday Grinch stole thousands from them, but he won't take their holiday spirit.

"We're going to continue on like nothing happened. You deal with it as it comes, deal with it after the holidays are over and continue to live," Hadnot said. The family filed a burglary report with Beaumont PD, and they hope fingerprints found at the crime scene may help detectives make an arrest.