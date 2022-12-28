x
Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck

A police report has been made, and officers collected fingerprints and camera footage.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck.

The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge.

The cash register, tip jar and a blue Sony speaker are also missing.

The thieves also tried setting the small trailer on fire but to no avail, according to a Facebook post.

The thieves did leave behind a hat, so if you recognize it, or have any information about the burglary, Mabel’s food truck is asking that you please reach out to them.  

The owners are hoping to have the food truck back up and running by Thursday.

