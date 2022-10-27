'The Wall That Heals' Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Chambers County Oct. 27 through Oct. 30

This display will be open 24 hours a day and is free and open to the public. It will close Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2 p.m.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Vietnam Veterans Memorial opened in Chambers County on Thursday.

The Wall That Heals will be at White Memorial Park, located at 225 White Park Road in Anahuac beginning Thursday, October 27, 2022 through Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The Wall That Heals is traveling 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which features the engraved names of the nearly 58,000 American service members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War, according to a news release from Chambers County.

Along the wall are several displays including a feature on hometown heroes, photos of local Vietnam veterans honored through the 'In Memory' program and a replica of the 'In Memory' plaque that resides in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

This endeavor is made possible by support from various entities and organizations including Chambers County officials and the Chambers County Republican Women, according to their website.

The Wall That Heals history:

Veterans Day 1996, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) unveiled a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., designed to travel to communities throughout the United States. This three-quarter sized replica of the memorial measures 375' long and 7.5' tall at its apex. Etched in The Wall's granite panels are the names of over 58,000 men and women who sacrificed their lives serving overseas during the Vietnam War.

Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has been displayed at nearly 700 communities throughout the nation, spreading the Memorial’s healing legacy to millions.

Bringing The Wall home to communities throughout our country allows the souls enshrined on the Memorial to exist once more among family and friends in the peace and comfort of familiar surroundings. The traveling exhibit provides thousands of veterans who have been unable to cope with the prospect of facing The Wall to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities, thus allowing the healing process to begin.