Port Arthur artists are trying to raise money and support for the Texas Artists Museum post Harvey.

The Texas Artists Museum is a non-profit organization that, for more than 30 years, has promoted artists and preserved their work. The building was hit with more than $80,000 worth of damage from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The building has been gutted out by local volunteers and non-profits, but the Southeast Texas Art Council says that funding is needed to help rebuild.

"If they don't have this building, then artists don't have a place to meet and share ideas," said Sue Bard, the Executive Director for the Southeast Texas Arts Council. "Port Arthur would like to keep its arts and culture there."

If you would like to donate to the organization, click here

© 2018 KBMT