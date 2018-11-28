BEAUMONT — The Orange Police Department continue investigating the crash that left 28-year-old Derrick Cane dead Monday.

According to investigators, Cane just finished picking up a trash container and was standing behind the truck when he was hit by an 18-year-old woman driving a white Hyundai.

The accident left us asking questions about the risks of being a sanitation worker. In the first 10 days of 2018 alone, seven sanitation workers were killed around the country, according to the Solid Waste Association of North America.

Lonnie Turner works as a sanitation worker for Beaumont's Solid Waste Department.

Four days a week, 10 hours a day turner drives this waste truck, picking up garbage around the city. Turner said he enjoys the job, but knows it comes with risks.

"I think at times it's an underappreciated job."

According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, being a trash collector is one of the 25 most deadliest jobs in America.

Turner said his truck has cameras mounted on the side, along with lights to ensure no-one is in danger of getting struck.

According to Orange Police Captain Robert Enmon, officers do not expect to file charges against the driver involved.

© 2018 KBMT