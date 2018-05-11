JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's a race to the finish for County Judge in Southeast Texas and what some may say as the most fiercely fought political battles.

Two term Judge Jeff Branick switched to the Republican Party and is challenged by Democrat Nick Lampson. Lampson served for congress for a decade prior to serving as the County's Tax Assessor-Collector.

As 12News Anchor Kevin Steele found, Lampson argues the incumbent did not do enough after Harvey. He also lashed out at Branick's party switch.





© 2018 KBMT