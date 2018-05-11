JEFFERSON COUNTY — The race for Jefferson County Judge has emerged as one of Southeast Texas' most fiercely fought political battles. At stake is the leadership of Jefferson County.

Two-term Judge Jeff Branick switched to the Republican Party and is challenged by Democrat Nick Lampson. Lampson served in Congress for a decade after serving as the County's Tax Assessor-Collector.

As 12News Anchor Kevin Steele found, Lampson argues the incumbent did not do enough after Harvey. He also lashed out at Branick's party switch.

"I think he was disingenuous in the manner in which he did it," Lampson told 12News. "He offended me and others."

Jeff Branick said he switched parties over concern about the national debt.

"The federal deficit had exploded massively," Branick said. "I was concerned about my children and my grandchildren. I could have waited until after the election and switched, but I did it a year and a half before it, and gave the other party the opportunity to field a candidate. I think that that speaks to character."

Buried in the case both men are making, is fitness for the office, based on achievements while in offices they held.

"We're ahead of all the other 41 counties on a per-capita basis," Branick said. "So yes, it takes too long because of federal laws."

"It is atrocious that we have thousands out of their homes today, 15 months after Hurricane Harvey struck, and have no opportunity to guess when they will be back in their homes," Lampson said. "I think a good leader would have found a way to make a difference in those people's lives."

Branick said he's helped bring in hundreds of millions to the county, as well as $50 billion in infrastructure spending that leads to jobs.

"You should know, the county had absolutely no hand in Port Arthur or Beaumont housing recovery," Branick said.

Lampson also addressed public criticism of his former stint in county leadership as tax assessor. The school districts sued Lampson and his office in 1984, arguing he had repeatedly failed to collect taxes. The county auditor testified Lampson's office had failed its basic responsibilities and cited a "lack of internal controls and bank statements that didn't reconcile."

The court ultimately ruled the quote "unreasonable delay" actually irreparably harmed a district.

"It's easy to criticize, it's easy to point fingers and it's easy to tell lies, and it's easy to try to put people down when you're playing politics," Lampson said.

"Well, that was a court," Steele said.

"That was a court," Lampson said. "But who were the ones raising the questions? I wasn't in control; the auditor was in control, and they were the ones who were attacking me."

Lampson contends the final result was that his office saved money, cutting tax collection costs from four million dollars a year to a million a year.

Branick argues his opponent would not do well as county judge because he's not a lawyer.

"My opponent made some suggestions about how he'd run a court at a forum we had. All of the two suggestions that he had were illegal, and he didn't know it," Branick said. "He does not have a good track record as tax assessor collector, and the courts found so.

"I just think things are going well. Jefferson County is doing well. And I'd like the opportunity to continue to function in that position because of my experience," Branick said.

Lampson said, "If you've touched the life of one person- you've touched the soul of mankind, and I believe I've touched the soul of mankind."

