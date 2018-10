PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Independent School District school board voted to change the names of two confederate named elementary schools.

The Dick Dowling Elementary school will now be named Port Acres Elementary School and Robert E. Lee Elementary school will be changed to Lakeview Elementary School.

This comes after a lengthy discussion on the topic.

Speakers addressed the board at a September meeting about possible ideas.

The name change will go into effect immediately.

