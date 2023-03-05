'Something for everybody' : "The Park on Calder" will offer fine-dining, fun events to Southeast Texas community

Businessman Deondre Moore is renovating the space where "Luke's Bar and Grill" once was in Beaumont to open up "The Park on Calder".

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new bar and restaurant is ready to move in to a spot that once held "Luke's Bar and Grill" in Beaumont.

Businessman Deondre Moore is renovating the space to open up "The Park on Calder" which will be located on, of course, Calder Avenue in Beaumont.

Moore is no stranger to the service industry. He's hosted pop-up brunches around the city, but wanted to find a permanent space.

"The Park on Calder" will now help bring his vision to life.

The process started November 2022, when Moore was on a mission to purchase the vacant property where Luke's used to be.

"I always said that if it became available, you know I prayed about it that it would be for me. It's ideal, it's historic in our community and it's a staple in the community," Moore said.

Moore hopes his new concept will become a staple in the community once doors open.

"This space is something that is for everybody in Southeast Texas. Even Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, everybody is gonna come to this place," Moore said.

"The Park on Calder" will mimic fine-dining experiences in larger cities like Houston and Dallas and bring those experiences on down to Beaumont.

"We will do free yoga in the park, I want to do reading with the kids in the park, stuff like that you know I am really excited about that. I am really excited about the plethora of diversity and inclusion," Moore said.

Not only will this place offer fun events in a fun space, it will also provide the community with job opportunities.

Moore is looking for people to join his team.

"We are possibly looking at 30 to 40 people, that includes wait staff, bar staff, hookah staff, cooks, servers busboys and custodial. There is a lot that is gonna go into this," he said.

If everything goes according to plan, Moore plans to be open and operational by sometime in late July to early August.