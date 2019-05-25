HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Jaron Benavides was the lone survivor of the deadly crash last year that killed three teenagers in Hardin County last year.

Despite multiple surgeries and a long recovery, he finished his senior year.

His mother said he graduated from West Hardin High School Friday, May 25. She said he wants to become a welder.

