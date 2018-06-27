The end appears to be in sight for the construction of the Northwest Parkway.

The road will help Beaumont travelers who are looking for less congested traffic on the west end. The Northwest Parkway project should be open by the end of next month, making a new path between Major Drive and Parkdale Mall.

It's expected to reduce the traffic on Dowlen Road. The city's Public Works Department says that the parkway will also open up property that developers are very interested in.

"I live off of 105 near the mall and I will definitely be using it when I come in," said Sue Stehle, a Beaumont resident.

The project is expected to finished by the end of August.



