Super Feast feeds more than 20,000 people in Houston on Thanksgiving

In the middle of a pandemic, Super Feast still managed to put food on thousands of plates.

HOUSTON — The annual Super Feast on Thanksgiving looked a lot different in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says more people are seeking help for the first time.

Typically, families eat a Thanksgiving dinner inside the George R. Brown Convention Center. Instead, this year, families got whole turkeys and canned food to go.

“It’s very helpful,” Jock White said. “I’m by myself. I’m doing it for myself right now. I haven’t been at work.”

Turner said there’s a tremendous need in the community.

“It just seems amplified with the coronavirus,” Turner said. “The need is even greater, and it’s more widespread. There are people in these lines that have never been in these lines.”

Turner said he noticed a lot of families Thursday declined to accept turkey because they don’t have the means to cook it themselves.