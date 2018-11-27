The most dangerous place for women around the world may be at their home.

More than half of female murder victims last year were killed by their partner or family members, inside their own home.

The findings were released by the U.N.'s Office of Drug and Crime on Sunday, November 25th. The reports found that of 87,000 recorded female homicide cases last year, 58% were committed by a significant other or family members.

MORE INFO | Click here

Those numbers average to six women killed every hour or 137 killed everyday.

The Office of Drugs and Crime advise that women learn how to protect themselves and be careful who you let into your life.

© 2018 KBMT