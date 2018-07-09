BEAUMONT — It has been over a year since Tropical storm Harvey flooded Southeast Texas.

Many resident are still working on their homes and one Houston Texans' player is still working on giving back to communities in need.

J.J. Watt, Defensive End for the Texans, is widely know for his Harvey efforts among other things.

The Justin J. Watt Foundation's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million and vowed to help as many as he could for as long as he can.

He's doing just that.

According to a press release, the Southeast Texas Food Bank announced that they received their second donation from the foundation.

The J.J. Watt Foundation pledged funds to purchase three new trucks for the Southeast Texas Food Bank back in January.

Now the foundation is pledging more than $2 million dollars to the Food Bank.

Dec 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year recipient J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans at Barclays Center.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

From a Southeast Texas Food Bank news release...

As the new NFL season kicks off, the Southeast Texas Food Bank is pleased to announce it has been the beneficiary of a second extraordinarily generous gift from the J.J. Watt Foundation.

The Houston Texans star defensive end and winner of the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for 2017 – 2018 for his post-Hurricane Harvey support of Southeast Texas recently announced that he will issue a second round of funding for causes his Foundation adopted shortly after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston and surrounding communities in 2017.

Watt requested that the beneficiary organizations not reveal direct specifics of his Foundation’s philanthropy, but only make general statements of acknowledgment. This second gift will push the total amount of Foundation funds given to the Southeast Texas Food Bank above $2 million.

Among the various causes Watt supported in 2017 and has renewed his support for at present is food distribution, utilizing the Feeding America network to directly support the post-Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts of four food banks most closely engaged with families and individuals directly dealing with impacts from that storm, including the Southeast Texas Food Bank, the Houston Food Bank, the Coastal Bend Food Bank (Corpus Christi), and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (Victoria).

In a statement released via Twitter on August 27, Watt noted, “The (post-Hurricane Harvey) fundraiser that I started with a simple goal of $200,000 turned into an unbelievable outpouring of support from people all around the globe. When it was all said and done, after the late donations and checks that came in after the deadline were counted, the total amount that was donated and is now hard at work in the community was $41.6 million….While a great deal has been accomplished in the past 12 months, there is still much work to be done.”

In response to the Foundation’s requests for proposal in 2017 and 2018, the Southeast Texas Food Bank proposed several possible purposes for using the funds to demonstrate how the Foundation’s funding would advance food distribution in Southeast Texas.

Funds have been used to purchase additional food, as well as additional trucks to enlarge the Food Bank’s capacity to pick up and deliver food. Additional storage space has been accessed and dozens of partner distribution agencies have received a share of the funding for projects to help them recover or increase their capacity in the past year. The funds approved for the Food Bank in 2018 will continue to supply additional food and partially fund the logistics involved in storing and distributing those commodities.

“The J.J. Watt Foundation gifts have been instrumental in helping us respond appropriately to the scale of need in our community since Hurricane Harvey left its impact,” said Dan Maher, Executive Director of the Southeast Texas Food Bank. “I am awestruck at the generous outpouring of support the Foundation has offered and the sensibility manifested by Watt and the Foundation in appreciating all the resources it takes to address food shortages. These gifts will have long-term effects on reducing hunger in Southeast Texas.”

