BEAUMONT, Texas — What better way to fall into the new season than eating bugs with your family?

Head over to the Art Museum of South East Texas to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead for free.

The museum presents its popular “Eat a Bug!” Free Family Arts Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019.

AMSET has engaging activities for attendants of all ages. Children and families can participate in cookie decorating, social media collages, Halloween masks, leaf rubbing and sugar skulls.

Event activities are related to AMSET’s current exhibition “Prince Varughese Thomas: The legacy of Narcissus,” which is available to view through Dec. 1, 2019 in the main galleries.

Other festivities include folk dancing by the Mexican Heritage Society, performing at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Children are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes for a chance to win prizes. The costume contest will kick-off at 11:30 a.m.

You're encouraged to stay throughout the day as AMSET will be drawing winners for baskets of art supplies.

AMSET

A concession stand serving ballpark-style food will be available. Complimentary cookies and punch will be provided as well as free face-painting.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.

