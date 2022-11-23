LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?

BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available.
Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
- Saltgrass Steak House
2695 Interstate 10, Beaumont and 4840 Texas State Highway 73, Port Arthur
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests can order a Thanksgiving plate with turkey, green beans, sausage dressing and cranberry sauce.
- Luby’s
2695 Interstate 10, Beaumont and 4840 Texas State Highway 73, Port Arthur
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The restaurant will have Thanksgiving turkey, ham, dressing, two sides, bread and a dessert.
- Cracker Barrel
5390 Walden Road, Beaumont
7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Guests can order a Thanksgiving plate with Turkey, dressing and green beans.
- Golden Corral
2190 Interstate 10, Beaumont
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The restaurant will have turkey, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and dessert.
Free meals
- Juan's Mexican Food
1109 South Main Street, Lumberton
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The restaurant will be open for families in need, homebound, elderly and anyone who is displaced.
- Some Other Place
590 Center Street, Beaumont
11:30 a.m.
The Nutrition Center will serve Thanksgiving food.
