TexJoy seasonings facing supply chain issues stemming from COVID-19 pandemic

BEAUMONT, Texas — Fans of the Southeast Texas favorite TexJoy are panicking about not finding their favorite spices at local stores.

It's been a family-run business for more than 100 years. This seasoning and coffee company has made its mark in Southeast Texas. So much that people took to social media when they couldn't find their favorite flavors inside some local stores.



We took their concerns straight to the top to TexJoy's President Joseph Fertitta.



“Well I need to get ahold of our marketing people and get them to post on Facebook, and let all of our wonderful, loyal, customers know that TexJoy & Seaport are doing just fine,” Joseph Fertitta said. “Some people said that 'Oh, they are in trouble.' No, we are not in trouble. We are not in any more trouble than anyone else who is having supply chain issues.”



Like most businesses, this local favorite is now feeling the impacts of the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic.



Workers here can only do so much to keep up with the demand.



Vice president of the company Donald Fertitta said it’s been one problem after another



“First, we couldn't get bottles, then we couldn't get caps, so it's just one thing after another,” Donald Fertitta said. “That the supply chain is backed up you see all these container ships on the news because a lot of what we use comes from South America.”



But TexJoy is working on creative solutions to overcome these obstacles.



They are ramping up production and searching for additional vendors.



“Tripling our inventories, which was a bit difficult for some companies,” Joseph Fertitta said. “If you triple it will give you cash flow problems, fortunately, we have managed this company over the last 100 years to be very, very well prepared.”



So for now, keep your spice cravings to a minimum, but rest assured TexJoy will be in full stock very soon.