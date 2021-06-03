Suspect arrested on charges of Sexual Assault of Children in Wood County

Aaron Campos-Narrangos was booked into the Wood County Justice Center and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, March 6, the Wood County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Campos-Narrango, of Winnsboro, for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child/Children.

Campos-Narrangos was booked into the Wood County Justice Center and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

"Children who experience such awful events are the bravest of all and it takes a team to work these very difficult cases for the most vulnerable," the department said in a Facebook post. "We want to thank the North East Texas Child Advocacy Center and law enforcement for helping child victims use their voice."

Sgt. Billy Hill with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office obtained the arrest warrant. Sgt. Milbourn, Deputy Cooper, Deputy Chandler, and Deputy Hudson with the assistance of the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force executed the warrant.