What you need to know about mail-in ballots

Texas has some strict rules when it comes to who qualifies for a mail in ballot.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Nov. 3 is just seven days away. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has passed. There are voters out there who still need to mail ballots in. When you send it matters.



Texas has some strict rules when it comes to who qualifies for a mail in ballot.



For those who do, there are drop off locations offered in every county. But, if you are out of your own district during the election period and election day, you will want to keep reading.

When people send in their absentee ballots this fall, they aren't just coming in from across Texas but all over the country.

In order to find out how long it takes the ballots to get here, 12News exchanged letters with reporters from eight states in ten cities across the nation.

Letters went in the mail on a Tuesday, and we tracked to see how long it takes them to arrive.

In the experiment, no letters arrived on the first day, which was Wednesday.

On Thursday, a letter from Houston arrived.

On Friday, six letters arrived from Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Maryland. On Saturday, two letters arrived from Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina was last to arrive on Friday. The letters took one week to get to 12News.

RELATED: Plan on voting early? Here's what you need to know before you head to the polls.



In a statement, the U.S. Postal Service said it "is committed to delivering election mail in a timely manner."

USPS also says it “...recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states' due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials."

"It has to be in our office by 7 p.m. election day or post marked for election day by 7 p.m.," said Jefferson County Clerk Carolyn Guidry.



Voters will need to follow the instructions closely and make sure to sign the ballot. They should also act as quickly as possible because sometimes, the mail just has a mind of its own.

If you sent in your mail in ballot and want to confirm, you can always call the election's office in your county of residence to make sure it has been received.