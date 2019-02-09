ODESSA, Texas — Charlotte Hilsberg was on her way to the mall when she got word there was a man on a shooting rampage.

"I had a friend that I teach with send me a message saying her husband was in Odessa and there was a shooting," Hilsberg said.

That's when she and her friend ran into a restaurant inside a mall parking lot, not far from the movie theater where the 36-year-old gunman was shot and killed by police.

"At that same time and we saw the police cars fly by," Hilsberg said.

It was a situation she never thought she'd be in.

"They gave us a game plan as to what we should do if they came to where we were at. We were told that two people were carrying. So it kind of made us feel a little safer, but it was really calm and quiet," Hilsberg said.

In total authorities say 7 people were shot and killed with 22 others injured.

Hilsberg said recent active shooter training in the midst of the many mass shootings happening across the U.S. plays a huge role in keeping her calm in the middle of all the chaos.

"A lot of it was just not running and hiding but having a plan on how you're gonna survive. We all kind of talked on what we were going to do and we felt confident with how to handle the situation if needed be," Hilsberg said.

