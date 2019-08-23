SAN ANTONIO — Fan favorite Waffle House is considering bringing a location to San Antonio, but you will have to cast your vote to make it happen.

The restaurant chain tweeted Friday a poll of three cities, including San Antonio, College Station and Oxford, MS. The vote as of 8:30 a.m. showed San Antonio in third place.

So if you would like to see to see Waffle House in the Alamo City, head to Twitter and make your voice heard!

