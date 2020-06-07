Podcast: Inside the Vanessa Guillen case

Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier from Houston, was reported missing in April. In late June, remains were discovered.

KILLEEN, Texas — It’s a case that’s captivated Texas and the nation. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier from Houston, was missing for more than two months before remains that her attorney says belong to her were discovered.

Texas TEGNA television stations have been closely following the case, from the time she disappeared in April to every twist and turn as investigators unraveled the case.

Now Vault Studios has created a podcast that takes you from the day Vanessa disappeared through when her remains were found. You’ll hear interviews with family members, news reports as the case unfolds and reporter accounts of covering this story.

Co-host, Will Johnson, serves as TEGNA’s executive producer, audio and podcasts. Previously, Johnson spent 15 years with Discovery Communications where he produced, launched and oversaw Discovery Networks’ first-ever podcasts. Johnson’s background includes hosting Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show and one of Discovery’s longest-running podcasts.