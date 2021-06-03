Police: 1 person killed, child injured in overnight Dallas crash

Dallas police said the driver of the Chevy Tahoe is being investigated for intoxication manslaughter and possible intoxication assault.

DALLAS — An overnight crash in Dallas resulted in the death of a person after their truck was hit and a child had to be transported to the hospital, officials said.

Dallas police said a Chevy Tahoe crashed into a Ford F-150 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Joaquin Drive and Ferguson Road.

According to authorities, the Chevy Tahoe struck the driverside door of the truck, causing the truck to leave the road and end up in someone's yard. The Chevy Tahoe also crossed the median and entered a residential front yard. It finally came to a stop after it crashed into the house, police said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 died at the scene. Authorities have not released the person's name at this time.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe had four additional passengers in his vehicle at the time of this crash. Officials said a 10-year-old child had to be transported to a nearby hospital for a possible broken arm.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe had a laceration on his head and was also transported to a local hospital. Police said he is being investigated for intoxication manslaughter and possible intoxication assault.