Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing soup in Temple restaurant employee's face

Amanda Martinez rejected a plea deal and will face a jury on Dec. 5.

TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed for a second time.

Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday, Sept. 12 but according to Bell County online records, it was postponed until December 5.

The trial for Martinez was originally scheduled for June 27, but her attorney asked for a continuance in order to deal with felony cases assigned to him, according to a Bell County prosecutor.

Martinez faces a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Martinez rejected a plea deal offered to her on March 23, according to First Assistant County Attorney, Richard Lazott. The plea deal included probation, an $800 fine and other conditions he didn't disclose to 6 News.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Martinez, then 31, reportedly went to Sol De Jalisco, located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr., with soup she ordered from the restaurant. Jannelle Broland, the employee she spoke with, said Martinez was upset that the soup was too hot to the point where it melted the lid.

Surveillance video caught the exchange on camera. At one point during the conversation, a woman believed to be Martinez is seen throwing the soup into Broland's face before leaving.

This video was obtained by 6 News and has since went viral.