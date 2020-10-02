TOMBALL, Texas — The Tomball Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspected criminal.

The police department posted photos of an alleged thief on its Facebook page Monday morning. The photos show the woman has distinct tattoos near her neck and on both arms.

The photos appear to show her inside the H-E-B in the 28520 block of Tomball Parkway.

Details about the crime itself were not immediately released.

"If you can identify this person, please contact Detective White at dwhite@tomballtx.gov or 281/290-1020. You will remain ANONYMOUS," the police department posted to Facebook.

