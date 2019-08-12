HOUSTON — It started with a 911 call.

A woman dialed police because she said her boyfriend was assaulting her.

Little did Houston Police Sergeant Christopher Brewster know that responding to this call would be the last time he get to protect and serve.

Arturo Solis, 25, allegedly shot and killed Sgt. Brewster, who investigators said did not pose a threat and did not pull out a weapon. Sgt. Brewster just wanted to get Solis' attention, court records revealed.

TIMELINE:

5:47 P.M. - Houston police receive a call from Solis' girlfriend saying he was assaulting her at a residence and had two guns

5:51 P.M. - Members of HPD Eastide Patrol Division arrived at the 7500 block of Ave I, but Solis and his girlfriend where nowhere to be found

5:52 P.M. - Sgt. Christopher Brewster spotted Solis and his girlfriend walking in the 7400 block of Ave L

5:54 P.M. - Sgt. Brewster gets on the police radio to advise he had been shot

5:56 P.M. - "Officer down" call went out.

5:58 P.M. - The Houston Fire Department arrived on scene

6 P.M. - Officers and paramedics administered CPR to Sgt. Brewster

6:03 P.M. - Sgt. Brewster was put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital

6:29 P.M. - Sgt. Brewster was pronounced deceased

Solis admitted to shooting Sgt. Brewster because he wanted to avoid getting arrested, court records reveal.

He has been charged with capital murder of a police officer and has been given no bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

