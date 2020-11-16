2 teens, 1 woman injured in major crash near Needville in Fort Bend County

This is a developing story.

Two teenagers and a woman were taken to the hospital Monday following a major crash in Fort Bend County.

Air 11 flew over the scene of the crash, which is near Jeske Road and Roesler Road, and it appeared two vehicles were involved, a sedan and a yellow pickup truck.

A man was also injured in the crash. Officials said he was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Two medical helicopters responded to the crash scene.

At this time, Jeske Road and Roesler Road is shut down in all directions until further notice.

