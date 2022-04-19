Texas state troopers must meet new waistline requirements or face consequences

More than 200 state troopers are being told to trim their waist or face discipline before the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — A new controversial policy is forcing officers to slim down the size of their waist.

More than 200 Texas state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News, men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts.

Officers who don't trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely.

In the documents, DPS claims the policy is designed to keep good health and physical fitness for officers.

But those who don't trim down, despite passing all their physical fitness tests, could still be disciplined.