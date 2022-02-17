State representative files blackmail report against Southeast Texas woman

The Texas representative tells 12News he couldn't comment on the nature of the allegations because of the ongoing investigation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An extortion investigation involving a Texas House member and an alleged con woman from Southeast Texas is underway.

State Representative Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, has filed a report with the Texas Rangers about a woman he says is trying to extort money from him and others by making false accusations.

Deshotel told 12News he couldn't comment on the nature of the allegations because of the ongoing investigation.



Deshotel told The Examiner that he filed the complaint with the Texas Rangers because the woman was attempting, "blackmail and extortion."



The Southeast Texas woman allegedly threatened the elected official and others with public embarrassment, according to the publication.

Deshotel claims she manufactured criminal allegations if he failed to pay her money.

The woman has a lengthy criminal history of arrests, indictments, police reports, and complaints, the publication says.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to 12News after we reached out to the government agency regarding the extortion report. DPS said its Texas Ranger Division is investigating the allegations.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

