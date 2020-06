TEXAS, USA — Texas hit a new daily high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 2,504 new cases reported, according to data released Wednesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. That topped the previous daily high of 1,949 cases May 31.

Just over 21% of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, where Beaumont is. The county reported 537 new cases Wednesday, nearly doubling its previous total.

Asked about the cause of the increase, DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen pointed to Jefferson County, which contains three state prison units.

Most of the new cases were "due to a change in how the local health department is reporting" cases from the prisons, he said.

Hot spots like prisons have recently started to do mass testing, and the data is not always reported daily.

New cases of coronavirus each day

As of June 10, there are 79,757 cases in 236 counties. The average number of cases reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by de-emphasizing daily swings. The number of new cases reported drops on weekends, when labs are less likely to report new data to the state.

One county, Pecos, had a reporting glitch in its data Tuesday that made it appear to gain 92 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. The glitch “underscores the provisional nature of this data,” Van Deusen said.

Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide stay-at-home order a little more than a month ago and set the stage for a phased reopening of businesses.

Several of the state's urban counties also recorded triple-digit increases in new cases Tuesday: Harris County recorded 320 new cases, Dallas County had 298, Bexar County had 180, and Travis County had 161.

The statewide total was 863 cases above the seven-day average, a measure used to account for daily swings. For the third day in a row, Texas also reported the highest number of hospitalizations Wednesday, with 2,153 Texans being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals.

Mandi Cai and Shannon Najmabadi contributed to this story.

*The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

