Families call for air conditioning in Texas prisons amidst extreme heat: 'It's inhumane'

Prisoners' family members gathered at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday and called for lawmakers to help keep loved ones alive in the heat.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elected officials, community members and advocates gathered at the south steps of Texas Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to call for an emergency special session, addressing the air conditioning situation at Texas prisons. They are calling for action, saying prisoners are facing dangerous conditions in cells across Texas.

"Temperatures rise above 130 degrees in some of our prisons and it's inhumane," State Rep. Carl Sherman said.

Families dropped off letters to Texas Senate offices from loved ones who are struggling to survive in prison. A Texas A&M report shows Texas is one of 13 states that doesn't have universal air conditioning in state prisons. The Texas Tribune reports roughly 70 of the state's 100 prisons do not have air conditioning in most living areas, leaving prisoners to deal with extreme heat.

The group Texas Prisons Community Advocates (TPCA) is calling for an emergency special session to address the air conditioning situation at the state's prisons. The group stated in a press release that despite the state's budget surplus, "The Texas Legislature failed to allocate any additional funds to address the urgent human rights crisis in Texas prisons."

One study published in medical journal Jama Network reports roughly 13% of Texas prison deaths could be attributed to extreme heat in prisons without air conditioning.

That is a reality lived by Kristie Williams, whose brother Tommy McCullough died at the Goree Unit, a men's prison in Huntsville.

"In the last video visit conversation that we had with him, you can see the exhaustion on him, the sweating, the hotness, just the discoloration of his skin from the heat," Williams said. "The next morning, we received the call from the warden that he was mowing outside and that he had collapsed and he was unresponsive, wasn't able to be resuscitated."

Marci Marie Simmons survived 10 summers in a prison without air conditioning in Gatesville.

"I was watching the ladies around me that had even minor health problems and they weren't OK. They were falling out, heat-induced seizures, three and four a day," Simmons said.

There was also a mock prison cell at the Capitol that gave people an idea of what it is like to live in prison under this brutal heat.

State Rep. Jon Rosenthal went inside for seven minutes.

"That is oppressive heat that is suffocating. That is, there is no fresh air in there," Rosenthal said. "Once you stand in somebody's shoes, it's harder to turn your back on them."

It is raising awareness to the conditions thousands of prisoners face every day.

