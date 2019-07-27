BEAUMONT, Texas — This man is showing off his Texas pride with a state flag stamped into the floor of his office.

"My office is finally complete!" Thomas Blackwell said in a Facebook post July 21. "I couldn't be more proud."

Blackwell is a Vidor native who lives in Beaumont, according to his Facebook profile. He shared the photos of his office in a group called Native Texans on Facebook, where it was shared more than 6,000 times. Over 5,000 people reacted to the post.

Some people commenting debated whether or not being able to step on the flag was disrespectful, but many reactions were positive, arguing that the pattern in the floor isn't actually a flag since it's not made of cloth.

The business who did the flooring design, Granite by Janet, thanked Blackwell for sharing their work.