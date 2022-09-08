Texas Juvenile Justice Department in state of 'crisis,' on brink of collapse, officials say

Conditions are so bad in some juvenile facilities that some kids have been forced to urinate in water bottles.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile justice system is in a state of “crisis” and on the brink of collapse, according to testimony in the House Juvenile and Family Issues Committee.

Some teachers and caseworkers have been taking on security roles. And there have also been near 24-hour lockdowns in cells.

“Some students are having to urinate in water bottles. Is that accurate,” Rep. James Talarico asked the interim director of the juvenile detention agency.

“So, yes,” TJJD interim executive director Shandra Carter said.

Carter confirmed the situation, adding a lot of the issues constraining them are staffing issues.

“If that mobile team gets caught up in a crisis -- like intervening on an attempted suicide or getting involved intervening in a fight -- then they’re delayed before they can move to the next dorm, and we did not issue water bottles for this purpose. We issue water bottles for use ... to drink water, and the kids used what was available,” Carter said.

Carter calls the labor shortage a cause of the crisis, along with inflation.

“The new hire turnovers ... we are just grinding through them. About 40% of our people have been with us for 5 years or more. They’re sort of that stable base, and then we’re losing people, like, right now 33% of my staff have been with us a year or less,” Carter said.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has also been faced with budget cuts.

“TJJD, an agency that has been plagued by underfunding, plagued by understaffing, plagued by a disturbing history of sexual abuse that I think we’re all aware of. The 5% cut was imposed on y’all and you were not exempted -- is that correct?” Talarico asked.

“Correct,” Carter replied.

TJJD has also reported a spike in suicidal behavior. This is all happening while the intake list continues to grow with no sign of reduction. Agency leaders said a solution is more funding -- not less.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office for comment on the budget cuts. His office said the department has taken steps forward and issued this statement: